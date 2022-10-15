The Sunday World goes ‘overcover’ to pub giving discounts to punters who keep their coats on

The gastropub is offering customers a 20 per cent discount off their meals if they keep their coats on on Tuesday evenings

Wearing your coat and even a hat and gloves in restaurants and pubs could become the norm this winter as businesses struggle to survive the energy crisis.

The Government has already advised householders to turn down the thermostat to cut spiralling energy costs.

Now, one gastropub is leading the field by offering customers a 20 per cent discount off their meals if they keep their coats on on Tuesday evenings while they turn their heat down a few degrees in a novel experiment.

Our team visited the busy Doyle’s Corner pub in Dublin’s Phibsboro last Tuesday, on its first day of operating the scheme.

Some may see it as gimmick, but several people in the pub did arrive with their winter woollies and availed of the tasty offer.

The pub began to get busy from 7pm with tables reserved for a scattering of groups, many of whom wanted to see the Champions League match between Liverpool and Rangers.

Our man ordered a veggie burger and chips (€12.80) and a pint of Guinness (€5.50), while his friend settled for a pizza (€12.40, plus extra fries) and a gin and tonic (€7).

The total bill came to €45. But with a 20 per cent discount off the food for keeping our coats on, €6.50 was knocked off the bill, leaving it at €38.50.

The pub is owned by Offaly man Ronan Glynn and his colleague Aaron Groom, who also operate three other bars in the city, including the well-known Oscars in Smithfield.

Like all business owners around the country, Ronan is alarmed at the rising costs.

Our man Eugene stays toasty while having his meal

“It’s madness what is going on at the moment,” he says. “Utilities are rising along with every single other cost. However, costs are increasing exponentially for those in the hospitality industry.

“It’s not just the big-ticket items like meat and fish. For example, take innocuous items like cooking oil and toilet roll – toilet roll has gone from €10.50 a bale to €27 and cooking oil from €16 per barrel to €44 per barrel. Butter has gone from €39 to €89 per case.

“Groceries at the supermarket have not increased at the same rate. There is price gouging going on at every step of the supply chain with wholesalers appearing to pick figures out of the air. We simply cannot pass all these costs on to our customers.”

Ronan admits that while many may dismiss his new discount as a gimmick, he points out there is a serious side to it too.

“While the promotion is meant to be light-hearted, we are not making light of the dark situation the hospitality industry is in, or for people at home too,” he says.

“Tuesday evenings would be typically quiet, so we thought we’d just have a bit of fun with it. We close on a Monday. It’s a big, old building and we generally don’t turn the heating on until Tuesday afternoon.

“We struggle to heat the building up fully even though it was renovated five years ago. We insulated it but we’re still stuck with single-glazed windows that we can’t touch, so we reckoned that we’d make light of the situation by having the promotion.

“We were going around in t-shirts and shorts two weeks ago, so we were waiting for the weather to turn to launch this. With the sport on every Tuesday night, hopefully it might complement it as well.”

Adrian Cummins is CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, which represents 3,000 restaurants, cafes and pubs which sell food.

“Energy is now going to be one of the biggest challenges facing restaurants and bars over the next few months,” he tells the Sunday World. “It’s going to be even worse than Covid, as during Covid you had the business supports. Now you’re open and the energy crisis is getting worse by the day and it’s not viable for certain businesses to remain open. Some days our industry may not be able to remain open at all.”

He confirms some businesses have already gone to the wall.

Scheme

“I’ve noticed a sharp increase in the number of businesses that have closed their doors in the last 10 days, across the country and in Dublin,” he admits.

Adrian argues that recent Budget measures have not gone far enough.

“The 40 per cent grants the Government are giving us, you still have to find the 60 per cent at a market that’s increasing rapidly,” he points out.

“The scheme sounds good, but you still have to find the 60 per cent to pay for the extra energy costs. There’s no end in sight and I think we need to have a road map for two years on how we’re going to navigate through this, because when you hear Eamon Ryan ‘this is going to last for two years’ then people automatically say ‘if it’s going to last for two years, how am I going to survive for two years?’”

With energy and food costs rising, and staff looking for pay increases, it’s an uphill struggle.

“It’s a perfect storm for our industry. You have your input costs, which is your food, raw materials, then your energy. Because there’s a cost of living crisis, you have to pay your staff more to retain your staff, so that’s happening as well,” he adds.

“We don’t begrudge our staff, paying them more, we want to retain them. If you don’t have margin you don’t have profit, if you don’t have profit you don’t have a business.

“Staffing issue has always been an issue, it used to be the No1 issue. Not it’s at No2, because of the energy crisis.”

Adrian thinks the Government should look for ideas elsewhere.

“I’ve noticed in a lot of EU countries their governments are subsiding certain sectors of the low margin sectors to nearly 100 per cent of the price increase for energy, it’s not a blanket approach for the entire economy,” he maintains.

Concerned

“If you are a high margin business, you don’t really need the supports, but if you’re a low margin business you do need the support. Hospitality is low margin and we are the most vulnerable sector at the moment because of the energy crisis.”

He thinks it will get far worse.

“I haven’t even mentioned the Covid word either, you don’t even know what Covid is going to be like in the winter,” Adrian added.