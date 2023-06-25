The Pretenders use south Dublin street as Glastonbury backdrop on set with Dave Grohl and Johnny Marr
The graffiti was created by Irish artist Solus
Eagle-eyed Irish rock fans watching Glastonbury Festival spotted something familiar about the backdrop to The Pretenders’ set yesterday.
The band took to the stage in front of a photo of graffiti on a wall in the village of Dalkey, Co. Dublin.
Their upcoming album Relentless will also feature the same artwork.
The graffiti, found on a wall on Castle Street in Dalkey, was created by Irish artist Solus.
Thanks to Dave Grohl for joining The Pretenders at @glastonbury!— The Pretenders (@ThePretendersHQ) June 24, 2023
Watch the full set now on @BBCiPlayer: https://t.co/K7y8RDDhUd#Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/sx2LmC9rNA
Frontwoman Chrissie Hynde was joined at the iconic music festival by Johnny Marr and Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl.
The crowd also erupted in cheers when Paul McCartney made a surprise appearance.
As the band closed out their set, Hynde went off-stage to offer a hug to The Beatles legend watching from the wings.
After chants from the crowd, McCartney arrived on stage to offer a wave and thumbs up.
The five-day festival has so far seen performances from Guns N’ Roses, Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi and more.
Fans at the festival were also surprised by Rick Astley and Blossoms performing a set of covers from The Smiths.
Arctic Monkeys also made an appearance at the event.