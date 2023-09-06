The big reductions in speed limits for many Irish roads in bid to prevent death and serious injury

Speed limits are set to be cut on a ­significant number of roads as authorities seek to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries.

Limits will be lowered to 80kmh on national secondary roads, 60kmh on local and rural roads, and 30kmh in town centres and housing estates as part of a major Government overhaul.

After a summer of tragedy on Ireland’s roads, Junior Transport Minister Jack Chambers will bring the details of a comprehensive speed-limit review to Cabinet within weeks. It proposes the most significant changes to speed limits on Irish roads in nearly two decades.

The Government hopes the proposed overhaul will make roads safer and reduce the rate of fatalities, with 127 people dying following road crashes this year. That represents a 25pc increase on the same period last year.

Under the proposals, the new default speed limit on national secondary roads would drop from 100kmh to 80kmh.

The default speed limit for the network of local and rural roads throughout the country would be reduced from 80kmh to 60kmh.

Urban roads, which include built-up areas like housing estates and town centres, would be reduced to 30kmh. Arterial roads and radial routes around urban settings would be set at 50kmh.

There are no proposed changes to the speed limits on motorways and national primary roads. The changes to default speed limits will require legislation as well as the development of new guidelines for local authorities. It is likely to be the most substantial change to the system since Ireland fully adopted metric speed limits in 2005.

Mr Chambers, a junior minister who attends Cabinet and has responsibility for road safety, said “major action is required” in response to the large number of deaths on Irish roads in recent months.

“This speed-limit review is a significant piece of work which will address the fragmentation and inconsistency of speed limits on our roads all over the country. Ultimately, this is about trying to keep all road users safe by reducing deaths and serious injuries,” the Fianna Fáil TD said.

“Reducing speed has been fundamentally proven to dramatically reduce the risk of death or serious injury in road collisions. The evidence shows that when a pedestrian or cyclist is struck by a car at 50kmh, they have a 50pc chance of living. But strike them at 60kmh and that chance drops to just 10pc.”

The framework being proposed will allow for some appropriate, upward variations where a road is deemed to be safe and of good quality following an assessment by local authorities.

The speed-limit review has been carried out over the last two years as part of the Government’s Road Safety Strategy by the Department of Transport. This has also included the input of a number of agencies, such as the National Transport Authority, Transport Infrastructure Ireland, Road Safety Authority, An Garda Síochána, and local authorities.

The group carried out an assessment of the existing framework of speed limits in Ireland, looked at best practice internationally and carried out a modelling analysis of potential options having regard to safety, emissions and active travel needs.

The review will form the basis of new guidelines to be developed over the coming period. This will then be issued to local authorities recommending new default speed limits for different categories of roads. Local authorities will use these recommendations to set new speed limits.

Mr Chambers said: “After many successful years bringing road deaths down, there has been a really alarming spiral in recent times, with 127 deaths already this year. Every single death is a tragedy for the victim’s families, friends and communities.

“We have seen in the last few weeks particularly, the devastating impact road deaths involving our young people have on the whole country.”

He said the implementation of the review would take time to roll out but it would reduce deaths.

Mr Chambers and Justice Minister Helen McEntee are working on several other initiatives, including plans to increase the number of penalty points for motorists committing more than one driving offence.

On Monday, Ms McEntee announced an additional €1.2m towards a 20pc increase in the use of GoSafe speed-detection cameras on Irish roads.

During National Slow Down Day this week, 865 drivers were detected, by both gardaí and GoSafe cameras, travelling in excess of the speed limit.

All of these drivers will receive a €160 fixed-charge notice and have three penalty points applied to their licences.