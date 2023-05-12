Tensions rising as camera footage shows vicious brawl near Dublin’s ‘tent city’

Tensions have been rising in the area after dozens of tents were pitched up outside the International Protection Office

A vicious brawl near Dublin’s so-called ‘tent city” has been captured on video and widely shared on social media.

Tensions have been rising in the area after dozens of tents were pitched up outside the International Protection Office on Mount Street amid a serious shortage of accommodation.

Far-right protestors have been gathering to oppose the refugees who have been living there and trouble flared during a demonstration last night that quickly descended into chaos.

In the footage posted online, a man in a green shirt can be seen loudly shouting “this is my land” at people gathered on the street.

Other shouts of “this is our country” can be heard as the man in the green shirt starts tearing down banners that had been placed on adjoining fencing.

He then uses a pole to swing at the people around him before he is attacked by young men in dark hoods who launch a flurry of blows and kicks at him.

He recovers but is quickly attacked again before falling to the ground where the video ends.

The video was posted by a Twitter account called RM.tv, “an alternative media platform”.

They described the video as “far left Marxist provocateur attacks locals with steel dealt with swiftly. Ireland is the last bastion of resistance against replacement migration.

“When these lads are brought back to Irish nationalism it's game over” They also add the hashtag “Ireland is full”.

In other posts referencing the same incident the Twitter account of Ireland Against Fascism wrote: “Nasty scenes at Sandwich Street in Dublin this evening as far right thugs ripped down anti racism/antiwar signs and attacked asylum seekers camping in the area.

"A group of anti-fascists prevented the thugs led by (named man) from entering the encampment.”

People Before Profit TD, Paul Murphy, commented on the video, writing, “shame on the far right for trying to whip up a racist attack on homeless migrants. Shame on the government for putting asylum seekers on the streets where they are in real danger.”

Gardai have been contacted for comment.