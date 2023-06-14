Temperatures to remain high, reaching 27C as more thunderstorms forecast
It will be another warm and humid day today with any morning fog clearing early with the exception of coastal areas.
Most areas will be dry today with hazy sunshine, however, scattered heavy showers or thunderstorms are expected to develop in the west and southwest this afternoon and evening. These showers are predicted to bring hail and spot flooding in areas.
Temperatures will remain in the 20s, ranging between 22C and 27C, however, it is expected to be cooler along coasts in a light to moderate southeast breeze.
Tonight will be mild and muggy with temperatures not falling below 12C to 15C generally, Met Éireann forecasts.
Any lingering showers in the west and southwest are expected to die out early in the night, leaving a dry and clear night. There will also be a chance of further showers in the west and midlands towards the morning.
Some patchy mist and fog are expected to develop in light variable breezes.
Tomorrow morning will be dry with hazy sunshine, however there is the chance of a few showers in the west and southwest.
Similar to today, scattered heavy showers are expected to develop through the afternoon and evening with a chance of thunderstorms and spot flooding.
It will be another warm day with temperatures remaining between 22C and 26C, while sea breezes will keep coastal areas cooler.
Thursday night will see any remaining showers ease early in the night becoming dry with clear spells for a time. Further showers will push into the south and southeast towards morning, turning heavy in places.
Temperatures are expected to remain mild, ranging between 13C to 16C in light southeasterly winds.
Today's Headlines
For trial | Dublin woman allegedly ‘dragged ex-boyfriend’s partner from bus by hair’, court told
wanted man | UK police hunt for sadistic on-the-run killer ‘who speaks with an Irish accent’
Irish weather | Temperatures to remain high, reaching 27C as more thunderstorms forecast
EXCLUSIVE | ISPCA left with €41k bill after family who denied running puppy farm were fined just €6k
EXCLUSIVE | Thug jailed for biting taxi driver’s ear off charged with assaulting prison officers
MUSIC MAN | Eddie Rowley: Christy Dignam was a fighter who had ‘amazing life’ despite dark times
'very serious' | School health and wellbeing officer in court accused of sexually abusing a dozen pupils
Guilty plea | Man sexually assaulted nine different women including female garda in Dublin city centre
Distress | Chloe Mitchell: Appeal for those sharing ‘graphic and inaccurate’ images to stop
ALL FIRED UP | Loyalist behind ‘world’s largest bonfire’ bid says group have already spent €33k on pallets