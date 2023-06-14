Temperatures to remain high, reaching 27C as more thunderstorms forecast

Tonight will be mild and muggy with temperatures not falling below 12C to 15C generally, Met Éireann forecasts. Photo: Gerry Mooney

It will be another warm and humid day today with any morning fog clearing early with the exception of coastal areas.

Most areas will be dry today with hazy sunshine, however, scattered heavy showers or thunderstorms are expected to develop in the west and southwest this afternoon and evening. These showers are predicted to bring hail and spot flooding in areas.

Temperatures will remain in the 20s, ranging between 22C and 27C, however, it is expected to be cooler along coasts in a light to moderate southeast breeze.

Any lingering showers in the west and southwest are expected to die out early in the night, leaving a dry and clear night. There will also be a chance of further showers in the west and midlands towards the morning.

Ireland's 7-day weather forecast (8th of June - 14th of June)

Some patchy mist and fog are expected to develop in light variable breezes.

Tomorrow morning will be dry with hazy sunshine, however there is the chance of a few showers in the west and southwest.

Similar to today, scattered heavy showers are expected to develop through the afternoon and evening with a chance of thunderstorms and spot flooding.

It will be another warm day with temperatures remaining between 22C and 26C, while sea breezes will keep coastal areas cooler.

Thursday night will see any remaining showers ease early in the night becoming dry with clear spells for a time. Further showers will push into the south and southeast towards morning, turning heavy in places.

Temperatures are expected to remain mild, ranging between 13C to 16C in light southeasterly winds.