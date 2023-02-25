Temperatures to drop to -2 across the country as cold snap hits Ireland

Saturday night will be bitterly cold with temperatures dipping to -2 across the country, but may remain above freezing along eastern and southern coastal counties

Some counties will have frost and lows of -2C overnight.

Ireland is to have a dry weekend and beginning of next week and a spell of high pressure ensuring prolonged periods without rain for most counties.

Saturday will be dry but there will be a nip in the air as the frosty conditions for most on Saturday morning lift to leave a clear day.

Highs will range from just five degrees in places to a maximum of nine, with good spells of sunshine at times.

Saturday night will be bitterly cold with temperatures dipping to -2 across the country, but may remain above freezing along eastern and southern coastal counties where cloud cover will limit the amount of frost.

“Any early frost will clear quickly on Sunday morning to leave a dry day with varying amounts of cloud. The best chance for prolonged spells of sunshine will be across the west and northwest of the country. Top temperatures of between 5-8 degrees in moderate east or southeast winds,” Met Éireann said.

Sunday night will be another cold one with lows of 0-4 degrees and frost in many counties.

Monday will be cloudy with the chance of a few very light showers in Leinster during the day but it will remain dry elsewhere with highs of six to nine degrees.

Temperatures will dip quite quickly on Monday night as the mercury falls below zero in some counties again as frost forms across the country. Lows will range from -1 up to three degrees.

“Little change is expected on Tuesday with mostly dry conditions, apart from the odd light shower with variable amounts of cloud. Afternoon temperatures around average for late February with highs of 6-9 degrees.

“Mostly dry on Tuesday night with some clear spells, and a possibility of some showers in eastern coastal areas. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 5 degrees with some frost possible,” Met Éireann forecast.

Wednesday will see some brighter spells in the south of the country, with cloud elsewhere and highs will again range from seven to nine degrees with moderate to fresh easterly breezes.