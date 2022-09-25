Temperatures set to plunge and ‘persistent rain’ on the way, Met Éireann say

Forecasters are warning of more rain on the way during the week with “very unsettled” conditions with a good deal of wet weather from Friday onwards.

A couple brave the elements during a walk along the sea front at Jordanstown on Saturday. Picture: Peter Morrison

Temperatures are set to plunge from Monday as Ireland bids farewell to the mild autumn weather.

After a scorching summer with the country experiencing its hottest day in 135 years on Monday July 18, when the mercury hit a sizzling 33.1 degrees and a balmy start to September, we will now see a change in conditions.

The coming week is forecast to be cool and unsettled with frequent spells of rain as the mercury continue to drop, with night-time lows of just four degrees.

This morning is cloudy across the country with scattered showers, and although there will be spells of hazy sunshine, more persistent rain will push in from the northwest this evening, gradually tracking across the country.

"It will become quite blustery from this afternoon onwards with mainly moderate to fresh westerly winds, turning strong in parts of Connacht and Ulster,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

"Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees.”

The persistent rain will clear away to the south overnight, though isolated showers will linger in Leinster and Ulster.

Temperatures will be warmer than in recent nights, staying above nine to 13 degrees.

It will be largely dry tomorrow with a mix of cloud, sunny spells, and just occasional showers.

Temperatures are beginning to drop as it will be somewhat cool with highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.

Although Tuesday will start off dry, it is set to be dull and wet for most of the day.

"Another cool day with highest temperatures of just 11 to 16 degrees,” the national forecaster said.

"The persistent rain will clear to the southeast on Tuesday night, though it will remain cloudy with scattered showers following for much of the country.”

Wednesday will see a good deal of sunshine with some scattered showers throughout the day, though these will gradually become more isolated.

Night-time temperatures will be pretty cool, with lowest temperatures of four to eight degrees.

“Largely dry on Thursday with a mix of cloud and sunny spells,” the forecaster said.

"Just a few isolated showers, especially towards the northeast of the country.”

They added that “considerable uncertainty” remains for Friday and the weekend, but early indications suggest it will be very unsettled with a good deal of wet weather.