Temperatures set to hit zero this weekend with frost and dry spells but some rain too

Saturday will be a cold night, with a touch of frost, and lowest temperatures of 0C to 4C.

Today will be a mainly cloudy day with a “few spots of light rain or drizzle”, but overall there will be plenty of dry weather, Met Éireann has said.

It will occasionally brighten up in places and highest temperatures will range from 9C to 12C.

It will be mostly cloudy tonight with limited clear breaks. It will be largely dry with light showers, most likely in the east or southeast. Lowest temperatures will fall back to between 3C to 6C.

The forecaster said there will be a good deal of cloud around again tomorrow, mixed with occasional sunny spells. There will be well scattered showers, most of which will develop in the east and south. Highest temperatures will range from 8C to 11C.

It will be misty in parts with fog patches in light easterly winds or near calm conditions on Friday night. It will be quite cloudy but largely dry with isolated showers, and lowest temperatures of 2C to 5C.

Met Éireann said Saturday will be mostly cloudy with showery outbreaks of rain in parts, while some places will stay dry. Highest temperatures of 6C to 9C are expected.

It will be cloudy on Saturday night, with showers following from the east. Patches of frost may form in low temperatures of 0C to 4C.

The forecaster said there will be a mix of cloud and sunny spells with showers spreading westwards across the country on Sunday. The showers will be most frequent along the east coast. It will feel cold with temperatures of just 5C to 8C.

The showers will continue overnight, with the longest clear spells in the west. It will be another cold night, with a touch of frost, and lowest temperatures of 0C to 4C.

“Monday currently looks to be mostly cloudy with further showers, with longer spells of rain possible for the east and south. A chilly day with highs of 5 to 8 degrees with light to moderate east or northeast winds,” Met Éireann said.

“There is uncertainty, but a cool and showery northeast airflow is likely during midweek bringing frosty nights.”