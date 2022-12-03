Temperatures could reach 10C today but weather to hit freezing point next week

The national forecaster said it will continue to turn colder over the coming days as winds become northerly.

It will be largely dry today with some patchy rain and isolated showers this evening, Met Éireann has forecast.

There will be occasional bright spells as well, especially towards the south of the country.

It will be fairly cool with highest temperatures between 6C and 10C and very light easterly or variable breezes.

Tonight will be largely clear and dry, although isolated showers will continue, most frequent towards the east of the country.

Lowest temperatures will range between -1C and +4C with frost forming in some areas and light east to northeast breezes.

Plenty of dry weather is expected, though there may be some wintry showers at times.

On Sunday, it will stay dry in many areas with decent sunny spells, although isolated showers will continue, mainly in the eastern half of the country.

Some of the showers may turn wintry over high ground. Remaining cool with highest temperatures between 5C and 8C with northeasterly breezes, light to moderate in strength.

Monday will be largely cloudy with isolated showers, highest temperatures will range between 5C and 9C in mainly light northeasterly breezes.

Overnight, it will be cloudy but dry in most areas with just a few isolated showers.

Lowest temperatures will range between 0C and 6C, coldest in the north, in light northeasterly breezes.

Tuesday will be dry in most areas with good sunny spells and just a few isolated showers. Highest temperatures will range between 4C and 8C in light north to northeast breezes.

It will be quite cold on Tuesday night with light northerly breezes and largely clear skies.

Isolated showers may continue, and widespread frost is expected as temperatures fall to between -1C and 0C for most inland areas, though it will remain up to 4C nearer to coasts.

There will be good sunny spells on Wednesday, though it will remain chilly with afternoon temperatures reaching between just 2C and 6C.

It will be dry for most areas although isolated showers will continue, potentially falling as snow on higher ground.

Current indications are that it will stay very cold through the remainder of the working week with daytime temperatures reaching just the low to mid-single digits, and potentially dipping a few degrees below freezing at night.

It will remain dry in most areas with isolated outbreaks of wintry precipitation.