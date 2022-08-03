Teenager rescued at Strangford Lough after floating out to sea on inflatable unicorn
A teenager has been rescued by the RNLI near Strangford Lough on Tuesday after drifting out to sea on an inflatable unicorn.
The charity said they were alerted to the incident from members of the public at around 3.45pm and despatched the lifeboat to the Killard Point area close to Ardglass.
The teenager was located at Angus Rock and brought onboard the lifeboat safe and well by rescue crew and transported back to Kilclief beach where his concerned family and the Coastguard were waiting.
Following the rescue, the charity warned others to take extra care when using inflatables in the water.
An RNLI spokesperson said: “Portaferry RNLI’s volunteer crew launched the inshore lifeboat promptly at 3.45pm and made their way to Killard Point in Strangford Lough.
“The crew launched in good weather conditions with excellent visibility, a calm sea state and a force three westerly wind.
“When on scene at 3.50pm, the crew faced force three, excellent visibility and a calm sea state.
"When the lifeboat crew located the casualty at Angus Rock within Strangford Lough, they immediately set about bringing the teenager onboard the lifeboat whilst checking him over for any injuries.
"The casualty was safe and well. The crew then proceeded back to Kilclief beach and transferred the casualty back into the care of his family and the Coastguard.”
Portaferry RNLI Helm Ian Sands added: “We we’re glad to rescue the casualty this afternoon and bring him to safety. The casualty did the right thing by staying with the inflatable until help arrived.
"It is important to note that while inflatables can be fun, they are not designed for the beach where they can be easily be blown offshore.”
