Teenager killed in Donegal road crash to be laid to rest this week

The teenager killed in a crash in Co Donegal over the weekend will be laid to rest later this week.

Connor McGinley (19), from Milford, was the driver of a car which crashed into a pole outside the village of Kerrykeel in the early hours of Saturday morning.

He is survived by his parents Ennis and Noelle; brother Dennis; grandfather Patrick; uncles Michael and Joe; aunts Nellie, Caroline, Kathy, Siobhan, Melissa, and Sinead; cousins; extended family; and friends.

A removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny, will take place on Tuesday, August 8, at 4pm going to McGinley’s home.

Connor’s funeral mass will begin at 12pm on Thursday, August 10 in St Peter’s Church, Milford, followed by a burial in Milford Cemetery.

The funeral mass will also be available to view for those who cannot attend via Church Services TV St Peter’s Church Milford.

Tributes have been pouring in for the teenager online, with many extending their condolences to his bereaved family.

“Deepest sympathy to Connor's family on his devastating death. Thinking of ye at this sad time. Heaven has gained another angel,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Terrible sad news, such a lovely and friendly young fella whose life was just beginning, thinking on all his family at this very sad time, shine bright up there, RIP Connor”.

While a third tribute read: “Rest in peace beautiful boy, love and prayers to your heartbroken family. 'Like a brilliant beam of sunlight that lights up a room, gone too soon'.”

It is understood Mr McGinley's vehicle went out of control and struck a pole on the main Milford to Kerrykeel Road just a mile from Kerrykeel.

The one-vehicle accident occurred at around 3.30pm and it is understood there was heavy rain and poor driving conditions at the time.

Another young man who was a passenger in the car was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital but his injuries are not understood to be serious.

McGinley was from a well-known and respected family from Drumbern in Milford, only a few kilometres from the scene.

He is the third person to die on Donegal's roads so far this year.

Gardaí continue to appeal for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R246 between Kerrykeel and Milford this morning between 3.00am and 4.00am are asked to contact Gardaí,” they said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milford Garda station on 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.