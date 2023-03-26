Teenager Jim Bob McDonagh (17) missing from Wexford

He is described as being approximately 6 feet tall and of a broad build with brown hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help to find a teenager who went missing from Co Wexford earlier this week.

Jim Bob McDonagh has been missing from his home in Wexford town since Tuesday, March 21.

He is described as being approximately six feet tall and of a broad build with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Jim Bob’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.