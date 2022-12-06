Teenager in critical condition following road crash on M7 in Co Tipperary

The driver of the car was rushed to University Hospital Limerick.

A teenager is in a critical condition following a serious road crash in Co Tipperary last night.

Shortly after 9pm, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a single car collision in the westbound lanes of the M7 motorway between junction 26 and junction 27, Nenagh and Birdhill.

The male driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, was rushed to University Hospital Limerick.

His condition is understood to be critical.

The scene will be examined this morning by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and traffic diversions are in place.

The M7 motorway is currently closed from junction 26 (Nenagh) to junction 27 (Birdhill) with diversion to the R445 (Old N7) in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Road users with camera footage, including dash-cam, who were travelling in the vicinity at the time of the collision are asked to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on (067) 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.