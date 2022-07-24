Teenager dies in Kerry after car he was driving hit a tree

Two passengers in the car were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries

A teenager has died after the car he was driving struck a tree in Co Kerry.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the fatal crash in the townland of Ballinruddery, on the outskirts of Listowel.

The single vehicle collision occurred at approximately 2.40pm this afternoon.

A Garda spokesperson said: “A car collided with a roadside tree. The male driver of the vehicle (aged 19) was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

“The two passengers of the vehicle were also taken to University Hospital Kerry for treatment of their injuries which are understood to be serious but non-life threatening.”

The R555 road is currently closed in Ballinruddery as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.