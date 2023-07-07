Teenager arrested after man (60s) injured in hit-and-run collision in Ballymun

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

A teenager has been arrested after a pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run collision in Ballymun yesterday.

Shortly after 3pm yesterday afternoon, gardai were alerted following a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the R108 Ballymun Road.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 60s, was removed from the scene to the Mater Hospital where his condition is understood to be critical.

Gardai said the car involved failed to remain at the scene.

A male aged in his late teens has since been arrested and is currently detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in north Dublin.

A garda spokesman said they are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to get in touch with them.

“Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are also appealing to road users with camera footage (including dashcam) from the area at the time of the collision to make it available to them.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station 01 666 4400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.”