Teenager airlifted to hospital in Dublin after tractor accident in ‘serious’ condition

The teen is being treated in the Mater Hospital in Dublin

A teenager has been airlifted to a hospital in Dublin after the tractor he was driving overturned in Scariff, Co Clare yesterday afternoon.

The young man was taken by air ambulance to the Mater Hospital where his condition has been described as serious.

Gardaí who are investigating the incident have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

“Gardai are investigating a road traffic collision that occurred in Scariff, Co Clare yesterday afternoon, at approximately 5.30pm,” gardai said.

“A tractor turned on its side while travelling on the R461. The male driver of the vehicle (late teens) was taken to The Mater Hospital, Dublin by air ambulance where his condition is described as serious.

“Gardaí in Killaloe are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them on 061 620 540.”

Gardaí added that investigations are ongoing.

The incident follows the death of John Hansberry, a single man, aged in his 60s, in Gort in Co Galway in July.

The recently retired Galway county council staff membered was fatally injured when he was suddenly trapped by the tractor he had been driving while doing maintenance work on his land in the Derreen area.

Gardai and emergency services were called and his body was removed to University Hospital Galway for a post mortem examination.

The Health & Safety Authority (HSA) were notified, and is carrying out an investigation

The local community was said to be shocked and saddened at his loss.