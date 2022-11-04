Teenager (14) last seen in Co Waterford three days ago is subject of Garda appeal
A teenager who was last seen in Co Waterford three days ago is the subject of a new Garda appeal.
Jimmy Reynolds (14) of Cappoquin has not been seen since last Tuesday, November 1.
Jimmy is described as being approximately 6 foot in height with a stocky build, short dark hair and blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing a grey Nike tracksuit.
“Gardaí are appealing for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Jimmy (James) Reynolds who is missing from Cappoquin, County Waterford since Tuesday, 1st November 2022,” gardai said.
Anyone with information on Jimmy’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058-48600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
