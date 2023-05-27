Teenager (14) hospitalised with facial injuries after gang attack in NI
Police are investigating the reported assault, which occurred at the Canal Path near the South Street area of Newtownards on Friday
A 14-year-old boy suffered facial injuries after he was attacked by a gang in Newtownards.
The victim needed hospital treatment, police said.
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested.
Police are investigating the reported assault, which occurred at the Canal Path near the South Street area of Newtownards on Friday.
Inspector Doherty said: “At around 5pm, it was reported to police that a 14-year-old male was assaulted by a group of males in the area. He was taken to hospital for facial injuries.
“A 16-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He was subsequently released on police bail pending further enquiries.
“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the assault, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1679 26/05/23.
“Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
