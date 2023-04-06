Teenage pedestrian dies on Convent Road in Co Longford after incident involving a bus
A teenager has been killed after an incident involving a bus on Convent Road in Co Longford this evening.
Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene of the fatal road traffic incident at around 6.15pm.
The pedestrian, a man in his late teens, suffered fatal injuries.
The man’s body has since been taken to the mortuary at Mullingar Regional Hospital where a post-mortem will take place in due course.
The scene remains preserved this evening with local diversions in place.
A technical examination will take place in the morning by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to come forward to them.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video footage (including dash-cam) is asked to contact Gardaí.
Gardaí can be contacted at Longford Garda Station on 043 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
