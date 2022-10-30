Teenage girl killed and man (40s) injured in road crash in Tralee, Co Kerry
A teenage girl has died in a road crash in Co Kerry.
Gardaí are investigating the single vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 5:15pm on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Derrymore East, Tralee.
The front seat passenger of the car, a female in her teens, was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver, aged in his 40s, was taken to University Hospital Kerry with non-life threatening injuries.
No one else in the vehicle was injured.
The road was closed for a technical examination to be carried out with local diversions in place.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the main Tralee to Camp road, specifically Derrymore East, between 4:45pm and 5:30pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
