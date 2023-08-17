Teenage girl dies in hospital after being hit by car in Limerick City

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward

A teenage girl has died in hospital after an accident involving a car in Limerick city last night.

The pedestrian was rushed to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries after the incident at Bank Place at approximately 11.40pm.

However, she later passed away. Gardaí say no other injuries have been reported.

“Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 11:40pm on Wednesday 16th August 2023 in the Bank Place area of Limerick city,” a spokesperson said.

“The pedestrian, a female youth in her teens, was taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries, where she has since passed away.”

The road at Bank Place is currently closed with local diversions in place. Forensic Collision Investigators will conduct an examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Bank Place area of Limerick City between 11pm and 11.45pm are asked to make this footage available to investigators.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.