Teenage boy killed after being hit by truck in The Neale, Co Mayo
He was walking on the R345, The Neale to Cong road, when he was hit by a truck shortly before 5pm
A teenage boy has died following a road accident in Co Mayo.
He was walking on the R345, The Neale to Cong road, when he was hit by a truck shortly before 5pm.
The boy was fatally injured during the collision. His body was taken to Mayo University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place. The driver of the truck was uninjured.
Gardaí are currently at the scene.
The R345 road is currently closed and will remain closed overnight pending a forensic examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them. Anyone who was travelling on the R345 between 4pm and 5pm this evening and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
