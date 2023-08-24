Teenage boy dies in Cork swimming tragedy

The boy is understood to have been swimming with other youngsters in a section of Cork harbour by Passage West around lunchtime on Thursday

A teenage boy has died in a swimming tragedy in Cork.

Emergency services have recovered a body in the search for a youngster who got into difficulty while swimming in Cork's lower harbour.

The boy is understood to have been swimming with other youngsters in a section of Cork harbour by Passage West around lunchtime on Thursday.

Around 2pm it was reported that the youngster was in difficulty in the water.

It is understood the child involved is a boy aged around 14 years.

Emergency services raced to the scene but immediate efforts to locate the child involved failed.

No youngsters were in the water at the time rescue services arrived.

A major search of the waters near Mariner's Quay was immediately launched.

The search involved the Coast Guard's Waterford-based helicopter Rescue 117, Crosshaven Coast Guard unit, Crosshaven RNLI, Gardaí, HSE paramedics and Cork Fire Brigade.

A number of local boat owners also joined in the search effort.

The boy’s body was located around 4pm, not far from the shoreline, with the assistance of local divers.

Emergency officials later removed the body from the water with members of the boy's heartbroken family a short distance away by the pier.

They were being comforted by emergency personnel as well as by friends and family.

It is understood the boy lived locally.

Cork’s cross river ferry suspended operations while the search operation was underway.

Officials of the State Pathologist's Office have been notified.

The boy's remains were transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where a full post mortem examination is scheduled to be carried out on Friday.

Gardaí are treating the incident as a tragic accident with a file now set to be prepared for a Cork Coroner's inquest.

The area involved is popular with youngsters for swimming during the summer months.

A playground is located less than 100 metres from the area where the tragedy occurred.

A number of youngsters have been swimming in the area over the past week as temperatures have risen since Tuesday with children due back to school within days.

However, the area involved can prove dangerous because of strong tidal currents in Cork harbour.

The Coast Guard were notified of the incident shortly after 2pm.

The rescue operation was co-ordinated by the Valentia Coast Guard Centre.