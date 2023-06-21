Teenage boy dies following road traffic collision in Co Kilkenny

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the collision

A teenage boy has died following a road traffic collision in Co Kilkenny earlier today.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the collision involving a jeep and a car that occurred shortly after 2pm today on the N10 (Waterford Road) at Dunderyark, Danesfort in Co Kilkenny.

A passenger in the car, a boy in his teens, was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver of this car was taken to St Luke's General Hospital Kilkenny with serious injuries, according to gardaí.

The two occupants of the jeep, a man and a woman, were also taken to St Luke's General Hospital Kilkenny for treatment of their injuries.

The N10 (Waterford Road) at Dunderyark remains closed at this time but is expected to reopen shortly.

Local diversions are in place. Forensic Collision Investigators have conducted an examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

"Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N10 in the Danesfort area between 1.30pm and 2.15pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” a garda statement said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 775 4150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.