Teenage boy dies after getting into difficulty on Burrow Beach in Sutton
Tragedy struck a north Dublin beach last night after a teenage boy died after getting into difficulty.
Gardaí said they were alerted to the scene at around 7.30pm on Burrow Beach in Sutton, when the teen was “removed from the water”.
“He was taken to Beaumont Hospital and then later to CHI at Temple Street in Dublin, where he later passed away,” a garda spokesman said.
It is understood the alarm was raised after the boy got into difficulty while swimming with a friend.
The Coast Guard was involved in the rescue operation and the boy was airlifted to Beaumont Hospital before being transferred to CHI at Temple Street in Dublin, where he later died.
A Coast Guard spokesman said the second boy was rescued from the water by lifeguards and members of the public.
Today's Headlines
traumatised | Mum flees Co Antrim home clutching baby boy following petrol bomb attack
Jess Perfect | Jessica Chastain reveals why she enjoys playing ‘unlikeable characters’
Smuggle Scheme | Albanian mobster jailed for smuggling fake asylum seekers into UK via Ireland
'speaking frankly' | French Ambassador says murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier holds ‘specific Irish fascination’
Sex beast | Gun nut rapist who sparked 16-hour armed stand-off with gardai back on the streets
Party time | Conor McGregor packs out yacht with €500k worth of upgrades for Ibiza birthday bash
Scratch me if you can | Pictured: Dim-witted thief caught after cashing in €5k scratch card he’d stolen using toy gun
'predatory behaviour' | Family of woman who took own life after alleged sex abuse by man from church call for case review
Pasts pardoned | Loyalists linked to some of the Troubles worst crimes pictured parading on Twelfth
only murders | Cara Delevingne opens up on her latest role opposite BFF Selena Gomez