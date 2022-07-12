Teenage boy dies after getting into difficulty on Burrow Beach in Sutton

Gardaí said they were alerted to the scene at around 7.30pm on Burrow Beach in Sutton

Tragedy struck a north Dublin beach last night after a teenage boy died after getting into difficulty.

Gardaí said they were alerted to the scene at around 7.30pm on Burrow Beach in Sutton, when the teen was “removed from the water”.

“He was taken to Beaumont Hospital and then later to CHI at Temple Street in Dublin, where he later passed away,” a garda spokesman said.

It is understood the alarm was raised after the boy got into difficulty while swimming with a friend.

The Coast Guard was involved in the rescue operation and the boy was airlifted to Beaumont Hospital before being transferred to CHI at Temple Street in Dublin, where he later died.

A Coast Guard spokesman said the second boy was rescued from the water by lifeguards and members of the public.