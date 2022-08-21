Teen pedestrian dies following morning road incident in Limerick
A male pedestrian has died following a road traffic collision in Co Limerick this morning.
The man, aged in his late teens, was treated at the scene at Cappamore and taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where he was later pronounced dead.
Shortly before 4am, gardaí and emergency services were alerted following an incident involving a car and pedestrian on a local road at Dromsally near Cappamore.
Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested to examine the scene and the local coroner has been notified. The road is currently closed, and local diversions are in place.
Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them.
Anyone with information can contact Bruff Garda Station 061 382940 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
Today's Headlines
Fall of Troy | Robert Troy resigns as junior Minister of State following property controversy
'Fatal accident' | Man (70s) killed as tractor overturns on Offaly farm
Red card | Angel Di Maria’s wife slams ‘disgusting’ food and ‘weird people’ in England
'reset' | Ireland AM’s Elaine Crowley drops 4.5kg doing a 'master cleanse’ detox
attack charge | Teen accused of assaulting garda causing suspected broken nose is denied bail
Court appearance | Two more men charged with violent disorder during alleged pitchfork brawl in Finglas
Bail granted | Taxi driver charged with raping woman in his cab while driving her home in Dublin
Bantry bust | Gardai seize cannabis worth €130k in raid in Bantry, Co Cork
stowaways found | Six Afghan men discovered hidden in trailers at Rosslare Europort in Wexford
'miss you' | Wife of ‘Fat’ Andy Connors says life will ‘never be the same’ on anniversary of his murder