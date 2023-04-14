Teen killed in quad bike tragedy was a ‘wonderfully talented young man’ funeral told

‘His kindness, his sense of humour and one of his greatest traits for others was his empathy for life’

A teenager from Co Laois who tragically died in a quad bike accident on Easter Sunday has been remembered as a “wonderfully talented and kind young man”.

David Brown (15) was in a wooded area near Ballybrittas, Co Laois, when the incident occurred at around 1.30pm.

A second male teenager was taken to hospital, but his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

David, a gifted footballer and hurler, was a member of Portlaoise GAA Club, with his club paying tribute to the “shining star", who they said was destined for a bright future.

His daily dedication to perfecting and improving his skills was laid bare at his Funeral Mass today at St Peter and Paul’s Church in Portlaoise.

David’s mother Carmel said the teenager lived his life with an “adventurous spirit” and that being a parent to David was also an adventure.

“On behalf of James and myself I want to say what a privilege and honour it is to be a parent,” she said.

“Especially as a parent of three beautiful children, it is a wonderful gift and honour to be parents to Conor, David and Sarah.

“His kindness, his sense of humour and one of his greatest traits for others was his empathy for life.

“As David’s mother, I always tried to be one step ahead and in his teenage years I learned the skill of asking him to do the opposite of what I really wanted him to do.

“The great memories we have of David will hopefully carry us through the longing for David.”

Treasured items were brought forward to represent David’s short life including a hurl and helmet to symbolise his love of sport, the final jersey he wore in a match he played on Easter Saturday, a toy dog to symbolise his love of animals, a memory book that he made in playschool and a family photograph.

A number of songs were played in tribute to David during his Funeral Mass including Donna Taggart’s Jealous of the Angels and Paolo Nutini’s Candy.

A relative of David’s, named Theresa, said the family has been hit by a “tsunami of support” since his tragic death.

“There are no words, this sentence has been repeatedly used since David’s death on Sunday,” she said.

“But this same sentence has been used by James, Carmel, and the Brown and Maloney family when trying to express their gratitude and appreciation for the wave of support that has surrounded us since last Sunday.

“James, having spent 23 years in fire services, acknowledges how difficult it was for all the emergency services who attended the scene. It was all the more difficult because these were friends and colleagues of James.

“James and Carmel appreciate all the efforts that were made that afternoon.

“The news of David’s death has produced an instant outpouring of shock and grief in our community and county.

“One event that was organised and will be forever cherished by James, Carmel, Conor and Sarah, was the support and reflective evening on Monday night – organised by the Portlaoise GAA.”

She said David was described by Portlaoise GAA as a “fantastic ambassador and shining role model”.

“This was particularly evident in the house last night when a young 12-year-old came to the door and said David had helped him when he was bullied,” she said.

“All week the stories and testimonials that were shared about David summed him up as a wonderfully talented, kind, considerate, funny young man.”

David is survived by his parents, James and Carmel, older brother Conor and little sister Sarah, as well as his uncles, aunts, cousins and his many friends in Portlaoise GAA, Laois GAA, St Mary's CBS and The Heath National School.

David’s family have asked mourners to make donations, if desired, to the ‘Trexo for Jamie’ fundraiser in lieu of flowers.

The fundraiser has been launched to support the family of Co Laois boy Jamie Mannion (10) who has complex medical and support needs.