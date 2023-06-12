Teen killed in Dublin e-bike accident named locally and funeral details announced

Seán Murphy (18) was taken to Tallaght University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead

Seán Murphy was well liked in the local area

The funeral of a tragic Dublin teenager who died in an electric bike accident will take place on Wednesday.

Seán Murphy (18), who was described a cheerful and well-mannered young man, was critically injured when the electric bike he was on crashed into a pillar at Mac Uilliam Heights in Fortunestown Lane, Tallaght, around 10.30pm on Wednesday.

Emergency services attended the scene and Seán was taken to Tallaght University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

There were no other vehicles involved in the collision.

In a death notice published this week, Seán was described as a beloved son and best friend of his mother Margaret and a devoted big brother to his sibling Liam.

“Seán will be forever loved and very sadly missed by his adoring family, mam, brother, grandparents Jean, Brendan and Aisley, aunties Chloe and Barbara, uncles Jack and Stephen, his heartbroken girlfriend Isobel and family, Margaret’s partner Craig, cousins, wide circle of friends and neighbours,” the notice said.

Seán will be reposing at his home on Tuesday from 3pm to 7pm and his funeral mass will take place on Wednesday at St Aidan’s Church in Brookfield followed by burial in Newlands Cross.

A former colleague of Sean paid tribute to him saying he was a joy to work with and always “happy and joyful”.

Another friend described him as “such a beautiful boy, so thoughtful cheerful and well mannered” and said he would be sorely missed.

Speaking during the week, local councillor Mick Duff said he was horrified to learn of the tragic crash.

“There is shock in the community — it’s appalling, a young lad just out enjoying life. Our thoughts are with his family,” he said.

“I want to send thoughts and condolences to the family of the young lad on behalf of the community, and I sincerely hope and believe that the entire community will stand behind them at this sad time,” he said.

“I also want to appeal to every young person to just be careful on these e-bikes.

“Some of these bikes can get up to incredible speed. The speed is unregulated. They can creep up at appalling speed.”

Cllr Duff said the accident emphasises the “whole situation around safety” when it comes to electric bikes and scooters.

“This incident shows us just how fragile life is,” he added.

The independent councillor wants to see an awareness campaign being run regarding these types of transport.

“We need all e-bike users and scooters to know how to protect themselves. Regulation and training, if it saves one life wouldn’t it be worth the effort?”

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators completed a technical examination of the scene during the week.

They appealed for anyone who was in the vicinity of Mac Uilliam Heights in Tallaght on Wednesday evening between 10pm and 10.45pm and who may have camera footage, including mobile phone and dash-cam, to make it available to gardai.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.