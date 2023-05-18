Teen hospitalised with serious head injuries after armed gang attack in Dublin

Emergency services were alerted to the assault in the Bluebell area and the victim was later rushed to hospital

A 17-year-old has been left in a serious condition in hospital following a gang attack in Dublin yesterday evening.

The juvenile is understood to have been set upon by a group of men armed with weapons.

He is currently receiving treatment in Beaumont Hospital for serious head injuries sustained during the attack.

After the assault the gang involved, believed to be made up of four males, fled the scene on motorbikes in the direction of the Naas Road.

One source said: "This was an extremely violent assault and there are serious concerns for this juvenile.

"Local gardaí are following a number of lines of inquiry and persons of interest have been identified but no arrests have yet been made.

"Up to four men may have been involved in this incident and are suspected of having used weapons including golf clubs," the source added.

Gardaí have launched an investigation into the serious assault and the scene has been sealed off for examination.

A garda spokeswoman said: "Gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred in Bluebell, Dublin 12 today Wednesday 17th May 2023.

"A male teenage juvenile has been taken to Beaumont Hospital where his condition is described as serious.

"The scene of the incident is currently preserved for a technical examination.

"No arrests have been made at this time. Investigations are ongoing," the spokeswoman added.