Teen girl killed and two men seriously injured in Donegal road crash

A teenage girl has been killed and two men seriously injured in a horrific crash in Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

Gardai said they are still at the scene of the fatal road traffic collision involving two cars that occurred just before midnight on the Ramelton Road.

The girl, who was a front-seat passenger of one of the vehicles involved, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male drivers of both vehicles were rushed to Letterkenny University Hospital with serious injuries.

The road is currently closed while Forensic Collision Investigators make their way to the scene. Local diversions remain in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Ramelton Road, Letterkenny, between 11.30pm and midnight are asked to make this footage available to gardaí,” the said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.