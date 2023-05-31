Teen girl and OAP killed in two separate road incidents in Louth and Cavan

Two people have died in separate road traffic incidents, in Co Louth and Co Cavan last night

A teenage girl was killed and a teenage boy was injured when a tractor they were in went into a ditch at Loughduff, Co Cavan at approximately 11pm.

The girl’s body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary in Cavan General Hospital where a post mortem will take place in due course.

The boy who is also aged in his late teens was driving the tractor. He was uninjured.

The road is currently closed pending an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 10.45pm and 11.15pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cavan Garda station on 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Co Louth, an elderly man was killed after he was hit by a car at approximately 7.55pm in Annagassan, Lynns.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 80s, was fatally injured during the incident. His body was taken from the scene to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, where a post mortem will take place.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

The scene of the collision on the R166 (Castlebellingham to Annagassan Road) is currently closed pending a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are also appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Annagassan area between 7.30pm and 8.00pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.