Teen fights for life after crashing into loose horse on motorway in Tipperary

The incident took place on the M8 at Cahir Abbey Upper, Cahir just before midnight on Saturday when a loose horse entered the motorway and collided with a car.

A teenager is fighting for his life in hospital after the car he was driving crashed into a horse on a Tipperary motorway last night.

The driver, a teenage boy, was seriously injured and rushed to Cork University Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

The motorway is currently closed for forensic examination at this time on the M8 northbound between Junction 11 (Cahir South) and Junction 10 (Cahir North), with diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area with camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Cahir Garda Station at 052 744 5630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.