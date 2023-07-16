Teen dies and three seriously injured in crash in Ballykisteen, Co Tipperary

A male driver and male passenger who were in the same vehicle were rushed to University Hospital Limerick; the passenger remains in a serious condition.

A young man has died in a crash in Co Tipperary while three others have been seriously injured.

The two car collision occurred on the N24 road at Ballykisteen at approximately 9pm last night.

Gardaí and emergency services raced to the scene where a 19-year-old man, a passenger in one of the cars, was pronounced dead.

His body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will take place.

A male driver and male passenger who were in the same vehicle were rushed to University Hospital Limerick; the passenger remains in a serious condition.

Two people who were in the second vehicle were also taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The N24 in Ballykisteen remains closed for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses to this collision to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tipperary Garda Station on 062 80670, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.