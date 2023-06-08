Teen cyclist dies after hitting pillar in late-night crash in Tallaght, Dublin
A young man has been killed while cycling in south Dublin late last night.
The teen was seriously injured after his bike hit a pillar in the Fortunestown Lane area of Tallaght, Dublin 24, on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at approximately 10.30pm.
Emergency services rushed to the scene and the man, aged in his late teens, was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
No other vehicles were involved in the accident.
A technical examination of the scene was completed by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators yesterday evening.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.
A spokesperson said: “Anyone who was in the vicinity of Mac Uilliam Heights in Tallaght yesterday evening between 10pm and 10.45pm and who may have camera footage (including mobile phone and dash-cam) is asked to make this footage available to gardaí.
“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.”
Today's Headlines
'SERIOUS INJURIES' | Man rushed to Dublin hospital for treatment after being stabbed in Dundalk
SOLIDARITY SCHEME | Ireland ordered to pay EU €1.5m for failing to house 350 refugees
PHONE PAS | Gunman who tried to murder Luke Wilson caught AGAIN with mobile phone in jail
paying the price | Men loyal to UDA boss Adrian Price keeping feud alive by goading East Belfast UVF
normal people | Niall Horan reveals he hasn’t spoken to Paul Mescal since the pandemic
CRIME WORLD | Episode 298: Liam Byrne and his circle of celebrity friends
'sleep well' | Funeral of cancer campaigner Trina Cleary to be held in Wexford following death at 38
hutch luck | Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch could face legal bill of over €500k after losing trial costs appeal
Proud Dad | Westlife star Mark Feehily shares sweet Pride post with daughter from hospital
'mistake' | Micheal Martin says Sinn Fein ‘cannot ride two horses’ when it comes to NI’s troubled past