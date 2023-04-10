Teen boy dies in Laois quad bike accident, another remains in hospital
Two male teenagers had been on board the quad bike at the time of the incident.
A teenager has died following a quad biking accident in Co Laois yesterday afternoon.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal incident in a woodland near Ballyshanduff, Ballybrittas on Sunday, 9 April shortly after 1.30pm.
One of the boys was rushed to Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise where he has since passed away.
The other boy was removed from the scene to Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore to be treated for his injuries, which are believed to be non-life threatening.
A garda spokesperson confirmed that investigations are ongoing as they appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.
“Any individuals with information or camera footage are asked to make it available to Gardaí at Portlaoise Garda Station on 0578674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” they said.
