Teen boy arrested on suspicion of trespassing into Leinster House

A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of trespassing into Leinster House.

The "juvenile teenager" is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a garda station in south central Dublin.

Gardaí at Pearse Street Garda station said the incident happened at approximately 4pm.

The houses of the Oireachtas are currently under recess until Tuesday, June 13.

Investigations are ongoing.

