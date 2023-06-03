house arrest | 

Teen boy arrested on suspicion of trespassing into Leinster House

Gardaí at Pearse Street Garda station said the incident happened at approximately 4pm

A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of trespassing into Leinster House.

The "juvenile teenager" is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a garda station in south central Dublin.

The houses of the Oireachtas are currently under recess until Tuesday, June 13.

Investigations are ongoing.

More to follow...


