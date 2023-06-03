Teen boy arrested on suspicion of trespassing into Leinster House
Gardaí at Pearse Street Garda station said the incident happened at approximately 4pm
A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of trespassing into Leinster House.
The "juvenile teenager" is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a garda station in south central Dublin.
Gardaí at Pearse Street Garda station said the incident happened at approximately 4pm.
The houses of the Oireachtas are currently under recess until Tuesday, June 13.
Investigations are ongoing.
More to follow...
Today's Headlines
'little lies' | David Haye's girlfriend Sian Osborne takes cheeky dig at Una Healy in wake of ‘throuple’
calamity keeper | Roy Keane rips into Man United’s fall guy as Man City win FA Cup final
shouted abuse | Drunk man fined after making threats while trying to get inside Dublin apartment
Teen Meath magician Cillian O’Connor through to Britain’s Got Talent final
'distress' | Garda facing prosecution over N7 burglary gang pursuit ‘in limbo’ as summons yet to be issued
TRAGIC LOSS | Funeral hears Louth community ‘united in grief’ following tragic road death of farmer (80s)
house arrest | Teen boy arrested on suspicion of trespassing into Leinster House
‘Out of control' | Boy (14) put man in fear for his life after attacking him with plastic pipe
freed | Former lawyer for Kinahan ally Ridouan Taghi released from custody
'awful time' | Caroline Flack’s mother messages Philip Schofield hitting out at ‘homophobia’ in pursuit of presenter