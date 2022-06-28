Teen (19) in critical condition after car skidded off Cork road and hit trees

“The vehicle left the road and hit trees and foliage”

The teen is being treated in Cork University Hospital

A teenager is in a critical condition this afternoon following a serious crash in Co Cork in the early hours of this morning.

Gardai have issued an appeal for witnesses following the incident at Dromovane, Enniskeane.

“Gardaí in Bandon attended the scene of a single vehicle serious road traffic collision on the R586 Dunmanway road, Dromovane, Enniskeane at approximately 12.20am this morning, Tuesday, June 28,” gardai said.

“The vehicle left the road and hit trees and foliage. The male driver (19) was removed from the scene and taken to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.”

The road is currently being examined by the Collision Forensic Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Bandon to Enniskeane Road between midnight and 12.30am this morning, Tuesday 28th June 28, are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí,” they said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station at 023-8852200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.