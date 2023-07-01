Teen (16) killed in M8 crash in Cork named locally as GSOC probe continues

The shocking incident led to the death of the 16-year-old and the hospitalisation of five others

This is the tragic teenager who died in a head-on collison when the car in which he was travelling drove the wrong way down the M8 motorway and crashed into a female motorist.

He has been named locally as Johnny Foley from the Togher area of Cork.

The crash happened at around 1am on the M8 at Ballybeg, Mitchelstown.

The shocking crash led to the death of the 16-year-old and the hospitalisation of five others, including the female driver of the other car whose condition is described as serious.

Johnny Foley suffered catastrophic injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by a local doctor.

The four other occupants of the car – three teenage boys and a teenage girl – were rushed to Cork University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Four occupants were underage with the exception of one of passenger who is an 18-year-old male.

The sole occupant of the other vehicle – a woman in her 30s – was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

It is understood the first vehicle carrying the teenagers had an interaction with Gardaí shortly before the fatal collision with GSOC now investigating the full circumstances of the incident.

Initial reports indicated that this first vehicle may have travelled on the wrong side of the road at one point in its journey.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) has confirmed that it received a referral in relation to the incident, as gardaí say one of the cars involved had an interaction with gardaí prior to the collision.

“Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic incident that occurred during the early hours of this morning, Saturday, 1st July 2023, on the M8 at Ballybeg in Mitchelstown, Co Cork,” a garda spokesperson said.

“The two-vehicle collision happened at around 1am. A passenger from one of these cars, a male youth (teens) suffered fatal injuries.

“The driver of this car, a male youth in this teens, and three other passengers, an adult male (teens), a male youth and a female youth (teens) were taken to Cork University Hospital to receive treatment of non-life threatening injuries.”

“The driver of the other car involved, a woman in her 30s, was taken to Cork University Hospital where she is receiving treatment for serious injuries,” the garda spokesperson added.

Gardaí preserved the scene to allow for a full technical and forensic inspection by accident scene examiners.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video footage, including dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Gardaí.

Gardaí can be contacted at Mitchelstown Garda Station on 025 84833, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.