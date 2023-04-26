TD’s to vote on Irish Navy participation in EU mission to Libya

“We need stronger assurances from the Government that the Irish Naval Service will have no role in training the Libyan Coastguard.”

The government is seeking the support of Dáil Éireann this week in approving the participation of the Irish Naval Service in an EU mission for seven weeks this summer.

The EU Naval Force Mediterranean Operation IRINI was launched in 2020 with the primary mission to enforce the UN arms embargo to Libya during the second Libyan Civil War.

‘Operation IRINI’ is a European Union military operation under the umbrella of the Common Security and Defense Policy. The operation is expected to use aerial, maritime and satellite assets.

“The Irish Naval Service has a proud tradition of taking part in previous EU humanitarian missions. If Ireland is to participate in Operation Irini, the preservation of life should be clearly outlined as being a priority,” said TD Gary Gannon.

Numerous TDs have raised concerns about the nature of this mission that would see an Irish vessel intercepting weapons off the African coast.

The government has brought forward the motion to send LÉ William Butler Yeats to assist in operation Irini.

While many Dail members are in favour of the mission’s aim, a common issue for opposition TDs surrounds the possibility of Irish ships training members of the Libyan coastguard.

Libyan Coast Guard

That group is made up of former militias that has benefitted from European funding despite accusations of human rights abuses from the UN.

“We know that there is an ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Mediterranean, with desperate refugees attempting to reach the EU on flimsy and unsafe vessels. Tragically, thousands of men, women and children have died trying to make these perilous journeys,” Mr Gannon said. “For that reason, I have added an amendment to the Government’s motion to clearly state that saving the lives of those in distress at sea is a central part of this mission.

Second Libyan Civil War ended in 2020

“In addition, we need stronger assurances from the Government that the Irish Naval Service will have no role in training the Libyan Coastguard - which is another element of this mission – due to concerns over their links to militia and appalling track record of human rights abuses,” Mr Gannon added.

Speaking in defence of the planned operation, Minister of State Peter Burke said:

“It is important to stress that the core task and secondary tasks of the mission are all covered by an EU mandate.

“The naval service will gain valuable experience and benefit in terms of enhancing capability and interoperability with international naval forces.”

Micheál Martin’s original statement with regards to operation IRINI specifically mentioned assisting in “the development of the capacity and training of the Libyan Coast Guard and Navy.”

Gary Gannon concluded: “I am urging TDs from all parties and groupings to support my amendment when the motion is voted on this evening.”