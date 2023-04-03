TD says Ireland’s inability to track Russian ships is ‘simply not good enough’

Cathal Berry, Independent TD for Kildare South and former Army Ranger, was speaking after Russian-registered commercial vessels entered Irish waters off Galway and Kerry coasts last week.

The Irish Defence Force’s lack of resources to shadow the three Russian ships that were sighted off the west coast in recent days is a “big issue”, a TD has said.

Cathal Berry, Independent TD for Kildare South and former Army Ranger, was speaking after Russian-registered commercial vessels entered Irish waters off Galway and Kerry coasts last week.

The ships have now left Irish waters and their presence is suspected to have been an attempt to avoid bad weather, rather than something malicious.

Deputy Berry told Newstalk Breakfast that the Russian vessels were tracked near a new subsea communications cable both inside and outside Ireland’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

“They were loitering around Galway for a bit and... a new subsea communications cable was opened in November connecting Galway to Iceland," he explained.

"There's a good possibility they were at least monitoring the situation up there.

"They're moving down from Murmansk in Russia, down to the African coast, but loitering over the west coast of Ireland to escape weather and to monitor some cables - and then to strategically signal to the Irish Government that they have that capability is certainly a possibility as well".

He said that this shows that Ireland is far too limited when it comes to defence, which is “not good enough for a sovereign state”.

"This is the big issue really, that Ireland has very little capability to counter what's happening off our west coast," he said.

"We couldn't even put a naval ship out there over the weekend because of the current problem in Haulbowline in Cork.

"Normal practice is if you have a sensitive convoy moving through your economic waters, you would put out at least one of your naval ships to shadow that convoy.

"Unfortunately, Ireland had no capability from a crewing shortage point of view to deploy a ship and have a maritime presence in the area, so we had to rely on the Air Corps.

"They can put up an aircraft for a number of hours at a time and monitor the situation, but there's no substitute for having a naval ship on station".

Deputy Berry added that Ireland faces a “unique” problem by not having sonar capability.

"The other issue is that Ireland has absolutely no sovereign underwater capability whatsoever," he said.

"Not only can we not intervene in relation to what's happening below the waves, but we can't even see below the waves.

"We don't have any vessels with a sonar capability, which makes us unique in the European Union".

He said that it was “unacceptable” that the Defence Forces were unable to monitor the Russian vessel’s movements.

"We're an island nation, we have a responsibility for over 15pc of EU waters," he said.

"It's just completely unacceptable that three commercial Russian vessels, in a time of war, can move down the west coast of our country [and] loiter in and around our territorial waters.

"They were no more than 13 nautical miles off the coast of Kerry, and that's simply just not good enough for a sovereign state," he added.

The Russian ships first caused concern late last week after at least two of the vessels were sighted of the Galway coast.

They then left the Irish Exclusive Economic Zone before re-appearing again off the north Kerry coast on Friday.

The Air Corps and the Naval Service monitored their movements from their base at Haulbowline.

A spokesperson for the Defence Forces later confirmed that the ships had moved on from Irish waters, saying: "These vessels have now left Ireland's EEZ.

"The Irish Air Corps and the Irish Naval Service continue to monitor activity in Irish waters and to undertake Maritime Defence and Security Operations (MDSO) throughout Ireland's maritime domain".