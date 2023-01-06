TD says housing refugees in tents during the winter is ‘not appropriate’

‘They certainly don’t stand up well when you have snow and ice conditions like we had in early December’

The plight of refugees who have been housed in tents during the winter has been described as “not appropriate” by a Clare TD.

Deputy Cathal Crowe raised the issue in his constituency where 88 people are living in tents in Knockalisheen.

“The weather is unpredictable any day of the year,” Mr Crowe told Newstalk.

“We typically in the last years had a string of early spring storms.

“These tents aren’t, to my mind, storm tough.

“They certainly don’t stand up well when you have snow and ice conditions like we had in early December.

“It’s not appropriate accommodation.”

More than 60,000 Ukrainians have moved to Ireland since Russia’s invasion last February.

As the State has struggled to find appropriate accommodation, some have been housed in school buildings over the Christmas holiday, while others have been put up in tents.

Late last year, then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar described the arrival of so many refugees in Ireland as an “enormous challenge” and said the State could not guarantee them housing.

“We do have to tell people the truth,” he said.

“We have to tell people who might come here from Ukraine or come here from other parts of the world seeking asylum that we have now reached the point where we can no longer guarantee accommodation for everyone who arrives here - and that’s the truth.

“It’s a sad truth but it is the truth.”