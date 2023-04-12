TD pays tribute to Galway crash victim Lukas Joyce (14) as funeral details announced

His funeral mass will take place on Saturday at noon in St. Brendan's Church, Annaghdown, with a burial taking place afterwards in Annaghdown Cemetery.

Lukas Joyce and Kirsty Bohan, both 14, were killed early on Monday in a road accident in Co Galway

The funeral details for the second of two teenagers killed in a horror road crash in Galway have been announced.

Lukas Joyce (14), a second-year student at Presentation College in Headford, will be laid to rest on Saturday following the tragic collision on the N84 between Galway and Castlebar.

His funeral mass will take place on Saturday at noon in St. Brendan's Church, Annaghdown, with a burial taking place afterwards in Annaghdown Cemetery.

His friend Kirsty Bohan, who also died in the crash, will be buried in Donaghpatrick Cemetery in Headford one day earlier following her funeral mass in the Church of St Patrick and Cuana at noon.

Lukas is survived by his parents Joe and Neringa; aunt Margaret; uncles William, John, Darius, Kelmelis, and Kestas; grandparents Vitas and Zita; extended family; and many friends.

Tributes have been pouring in for the youngster online as the communities of Annaghdown and Headford pay their respects.

Galway TD Anne Rabbitte wrote: “Your son was loved by all and brought joy to everyone who knew him. Every bit of my heart goes out to you during this most difficult time. Ar dheis dé go raibh a anam”.

A Cork mother said: “Sending you love and strength at this terrible time, your handsome young boy will live in your hearts forever, I will keep you in my prayers.”

Another person wrote: “Deepest and heartfelt sympathies to Lukas’ dad and mum Joe and Neringa, extended family, friends, school mates, neighbours and his wider community.

“The flight of angels came in triumph to bring your lovely Lukas home. His presence touched many lives because his heart shone gold and his laugh lit up every room.

“Love with its precious memories is eternal. Embrace all the love and support you need”.

While Lukas was also remembered for his “kind-hearted” spirit by a local mother, who said: “My sincere condolences to all of Lukas’ Family.

“Lukas was a kind-hearted boy I had the pleasure of meeting him with my son on a few occasions. I’m so truly sorry for your family’s heartbreaking loss.

“Sending all the love, strength and prayers to the family. We will be thinking of you all always. May his gentle soul rest in peace with the angels.”

Two teenagers who survived the crash, a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, are continuing to be treated at University College Hospital in Galway city for multiple injuries.

They are understood to face a long road to recovery but their families are hopeful.

All four teenagers were pupils at Presentation College.

It is understood that the car the teens were travelling in belonged to a relative who was unaware it had been taken in the early hours of Monday morning.

A distraught relative of one of the deceased, who became worried after they realised they were missing from home, came upon the scene after emergency services arrived.

Local parish priest Fr Ray Flaherty told reporters that the community would rally around the families, friends and the school as they come to terms with the death of the two teenagers and the serious injuries to the other two students.

“There is disbelief in the area, people are still shocked and there is great sadness,” he said.

“The school and the community will support the families and friends of these young people.”