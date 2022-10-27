TD Michael-Healy Rae says doubling road offence fines is ‘crazy’ and ‘wrong’

“I think it's crazy. I think it's wrong. And it shows a lack of understanding by government, number one, of the problem that we have because they’re not tackling it properly.”

Minister of State for Transport Hildegarde Naughton has defended doubling fines for some road offences amid claims the government introduced them “just to be seen to do something.”

Ms Naughton said the measures are “evidence-based actions” and were taken to act as a “deterrent” for people when it comes to offences such as speeding and driving while using a mobile phone.

Fines for 16 road safety offences including speeding and using a phone while driving have doubled from today.

The fine for speeding has gone from €80 to €160 while the fine for using a mobile phone goes from €60 to €120, as will the fine for not wearing a seatbelt and for failing to ensure that a child is properly restrained.

The fine for a learner permit holder driving a vehicle unaccompanied will also increase from €80 to €160, while the penalty for novice and learner drivers not displaying ‘L’ or ‘N’ plates will double to €120.

The minister said research conducted by Gardaí and the RSA show these offences “have a direct consequence” on the number of road fatalities.

TD Michael Healy-Rae said the doubling of fines was “to do with revenue” and said it was “not a sensible way of tackling a most serious problem”.

“They just want to be seen to be doing something. But what they're doing is they're hammering our hard-pressed motorists. Doubling the fine - do they think people are made of money?” Mr Healy-Rae told RTÉ Radio.

“I think it's crazy. I think it's wrong. And it shows a lack of understanding by government, number one, of the problem that we have because they’re not tackling it properly. And number two, there's no consideration for the people that they serve,” Deputy Healy-Rae said.

Ms Naughton said Mr Healy-Rae’s comments were “deeply unhelpful” and this was about saving lives.

“I would ask people who question the doubling of fines…what is the cost of a life?

“This is not about generating income, it is about saving lives. It is important that there is enforcement there as well.

“Now these are serious traffic offences that are key contributors to fatal collisions on our roads and serious injuries.

"Unfortunately, to date this year 122 people have lost their lives on Irish roads…that doesn't include those who are seriously injured on our roads,” Ms Naughton said.

People who misuse disabled parking permits and illegally park in an electric charging bay are set to be fined from 2023, Ms Naughton said.

Recent survey research conducted by the RSA found that a third of drivers admitted to exceeding 50km/h speed limits by more than 10km/h ‘at least sometimes’. The same research found that just under a third of drivers reported exceeding 100km/h speed limits by more than 10km/h ‘at least sometimes’.

“This behaviour is concerning and that is why I want to commend the Minister’s decision to double the fines for drivers who break lifesaving rules of the road. It is timely as we head into a high-risk Bank Holiday and should help put us on the path to reduce deaths and serious injuries by 50pc by the end of the decade,” Ms Liz O’Donnell, Chairperson of the Road Safety Authority said.

While the fines for 16 road traffic offences will increase to either €120 or €160 on 27 October, if a driver fails to pay the fine within a 28 day period, it will increase to €180 or €240. Failure to pay after a further 28 day period will see the fines increasing again to €240 or €320.

The World Health Organisation has estimated that a 5pc reduction in average speed could result in a 30pc reduction in fatal collisions and therefore reducing speed is essential to improving safety on roads, the experts say.