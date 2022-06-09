Tayto Park founder Raymond Coyle dies aged 70
The founder of Tayto Park Raymond Coyle has died.
The well-known businessman passed away peacefully yesterday, surrounded by his family.
He began his business career by growing potatoes on fifteen acres of land at Curraha, County Meath, and ended up owning the Tayto brand after setting up Largo Foods.
He later purchased both the Sam Spudz and Perri Crisps brands
Mr. Coyle invested over €8m in the theme park near Ashbourne prior to its opening in November 2010.
The amusement park attracted over 240,000 visitors in its first year of business and has welcomed over five million visitors since it first opened its gates.
He is the father of Irish Modern Pentathlon Olympian Natalya Coyle
