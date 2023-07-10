Taxi complaints to NTA reach all-time high as some drivers ‘won’t accept card’

Just 560 complaints were made in 2021 compared to 1,625 last year

The National Transport Authority was hit with a record 1,625 complaints about taxis last year following the introduction of mandatory cashless payments.

Just 560 complaints were made in 2021, while 2022’s total is still marginally higher than the previous annual record back in 2019, when 1,383 complaints were filed.

But according to taxi driver James Cullen, these grievances don’t reflect taxi drivers as a whole.

“We look at it in context, it's less than 1pc of the entire industry,” he told The Pat Kenny Show.

“In Dublin alone... taxis are taking between 22 and 25 million trips for the whole year for the whole industry. It's still too many, but it's still not bad.”

Some 793 complaints were made specifically about “overcharging and other matters relating to fares” but it is suspected that the majority of complaints have involved cashless payments.

From September 2022, all taxi drivers licenced in Ireland must be equipped with a device to accept card payments.

However, this has led to some trouble. Mr Cullen explained that some passengers are abusing the new system and scamming their way out of paying their fares.

“What they're doing is they're paying by credit card, that's fine. [But] within a week or two later, drivers are receiving emails from companies processing credit cards saying a customer has contacted us to say they never took this journey with you.

“Now it’s down to me to prove that journey - if the journey was done by tap, I have no way of proving that the trip exists. They could simply say somebody else used their cards.”

Mr Cullen said that situations like this have likely discouraged taxi drivers from accepting card payments, which he’s “noticed a lot more of” recently.

However, drivers are still required to comply with the law and take cashless payments.

“Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t - but when taxi drivers are refusing cards, they’re breaking the law.

“If the driver can facilitate the credit card, that's the driver's problem and not the customer's problem.

“One thing I always do in the morning, I make sure my credit card machine is charged and I do a one-euro transaction every morning to make sure it's working fine.

“The vast, vast majority of my colleagues do the same but unfortunately... there are still the illegal operators who will not just accept card for whatever reason.”