Taoiseach’s partner Matt Barrett apologises ‘unreservedly’ for coronation comments

"On reflection, poor judgment on my part. Unreservedly apologise for any offence caused," Mr Barrett said on Twitter.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Matt Barrett with King Charles III at reception at Buckingham Palace before the coronation. Photo: Ian Jones — © Ian Jones

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's partner Matt Barrett has apologised for private Instagram posts he made during the royal coronation.

Dr Barrett apologised for his comments "unreservedly" after they drew traction in the UK as he posted live updates during the ceremony, which drew criticism from some quarters.

This comes as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he has spoken to his partner Matt Barrett about “irreverent” comments to a group of 350 private followers on Instagram about the coronation of King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla.

Mr Varadkar admitted that the comments lacked respect as he described them as “irreverent” and said it “won't happen again”.

It has been suggested by some that Mr Barrett should apologise to the British monarchy for the series of messages he posted while he attended the coronation with Mr Varadkar, which have entered the public realm.

“Yeah, look, Matt's a private individual, my partner for over seven years now, and it was some private messages sent to some friends on his private account. You know, he never intended them to go public, but that happens sometimes,” the Taoiseach told reporters in Limerick.

The posts included a photo taken from the Taoiseach’s car in the VIP motorcade as it made its way along the Mall.

“Holy s**t, I think I’m accidentally crowned king of England,” he wrote.

At Westminster Abbey, a number of entries in the official Order of Service were seen by Dr Barrett and posted on his page.

It was never intended to be shared publicly, and I don't think we're going to see a repeat of it

The first entry explained what would happen between the crowning of Camilla and her enthronement.

“The queen’s sceptre and rod are brought from the altar by the Right Rev and Right Hon the Lord Chartres GCVO and the Right Rev Rose Hudson Wilkin CD MBE, Bishop of Dover. The queen touches them in turn.”

Matt Barrett and Leo Varadkar. Photo: PA — © PA

Dr Barrett published a photo which included a green line around the latter sentence and the comment: “Sounds like the script to a good night out, tbh [to be honest].”

Last week’s ceremony was the first time that leaders of the Irish people were present at the coronation of a British monarch since Daniel O’Connell attended Queen Victoria’s coronation in 1838.

Speaking today in Limerick, Mr Varadkar said he had spoken to Mr Barrett about the matter, and he was confident it would not happen again.

“We've spoken about it and I think it's fair to say it won't happen again.”

Asked by reporters if he believed the messages were inappropriate, and if Mr Barrett should apologise, the Taoiseach replied: “Ah look, he’s a private individual, and that's obviously up to him.

"But like I say, (it was) a private account, it was never intended to be shared publicly, and I don't think we're going to see a repeat of it.”

When asked if he felt the messages were irreverent, Mr Varadkar replied: “Yeah, I think ‘irreverent’ would be fair comment.”

When asked if Mr Barrett should apologise, or if he felt embarrassed by reports that the messages were posted from Mr Barrett’s account while he was in the Taoiseach’s VIP motorcade and in Westminster Abbey where attendees were ordered to turn off their mobile phones, the Taoiseach replied: “Well, look, I think I’ve answered that question.”