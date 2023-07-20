Taoiseach says reports that Russian drone had Irish parts is being investigated

A Russian Geranj-2 ‘kamikaze’ drone used by Putin’s forces to attack their Ukrainian enemies was found with an apparent Irish engine piece this week

An investigation into reports that a Russian drone shot down in Ukraine was built using parts made in Ireland is taking the issue “very seriously", Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

A post on Twitter shared an image of a drone downed in Ukraine which had a ‘made In Ireland’ stamp on it.

Speaking after meeting President Volodymyr Zelensky during an unannounced visit to Ukraine, Mr Varadkar said he did not believe Irish companies had evaded sanctions.

Asked by a Ukrainian journalist about the part, found in an Iranian-made Shahed drone that was shot down over the Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine, near the Black Sea, Mr Varadkar said it was possible for third parties to find a way around an EU ban on drone components being sold to Russia.

Mr Varadkar with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to Kyiv

Pictures of the recovered drone were shared on Twitter by Andriy Yermak, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on Tuesday.

After attacks on the Odesa and the Nikolaev areas – during which port infrastructures were hit - a fragment of a so-called ‘Shahid’ kamikaze drone was recovered with the stamp of ‘Tillotson’ and ‘made in Ireland’ on it.

Tillotson are experts in high performance small engine operations with bases in the US, China, Argentina and here in Tralee, Co Kerry.

“We do not design products for military applications,” said John Mason of Tillotson.

Telegram channels posted numerous photos of the engine piece which is clearly polished and looks cleaner than the rest of the dirty contraption.

On one channel, a caption was written which stated:

“It’s not okay. In Nikolaev on the wreckage of ‘Gerani-2’, found a motor part made in Ireland.

“Now we have to decide what to do with this zrada.”

‘Zrada’ is another word used for ‘betrayal’ or ‘treachery’ in Ukrainian.

It is important to note that the same situation occurred previously when a Russian spy drone was found with a similar engine piece in 2022.

Tillotson - who are currently closed- said while it does not design products for military applications, parts can be adapted by others after commercial sales and it takes steps to monitor their use.

John Mason, of Tillotson, said: “We take the use of our products very seriously. Most of our products are used in ordinary lawn and garden applications like chainsaws and weed trimmers or in recreational applications like go-karts and mini-bikes.

“We do not design for military applications, but some of the smaller engines that use our products can be adapted for that purpose and so we take extra steps to monitor that ‘dual use’,” he said.

Mr Mason said the engine manufacturer works closely with the Irish government and CAR to monitor and track the sale and distribution of its products.

“In the first instance, we register our customers with the Republic of Ireland (ROI) who help us flag any direct sales that would be of potential concern. If any downstream misuse occurs, we then work with the ROI and CAR to identify the potential source or sources.

“Our first step is to identify if the relevant product is genuine or a fake and, if genuine, the potential customers who may have purchased it.

“We can generally limit the list to a handful of customers in a manner we are not at liberty to disclose. If the product is fake, we attempt to gain additional information on it to identify the source of the fake.

“Through our efforts, we are also aware that our brand is commonly faked. We are pleased with the co-operation between us and the relevant governmental agencies.

"We believe that together we have formulated effective ways to monitor and track the sale of our products and identify any potential areas of concern,” Mr Mason added.

A probe is underway

Research by CAR (Conflict Armament Research) has found that the Kremlin is using a murky supply line to circumvent the EU and US embargoes which prevent it from buying electronic components for military use.

Damien Spleeters of CAR said: “For us, this highlights the importance of not only taking pictures of collective direct evidence of the components being used, which we call “documenting”, but also tracing these components with their manufacturers.

“In cases where components turned out to be counterfeit, it’s through direct communication with manufacturers that we could figure this out.

"It’s difficult for us to speculate, but there seems to be an important marketplace of fake parts for things like engines and other mechanical components, on top of fake semiconductors,” Mr Spleeters said.

During the trip to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Mr Varadkar pledged more support for the country and announced that Ireland was donating a further €5m (£4.3m) in humanitarian aid.

He said "democratically elected governments should not be overthrown by foreign invasion" in the 21st Century.

Mr Varadkar also met family members of people who had been killed in the war.

According to an Irish government statement, he heard "first-hand the accounts of the death and destruction wrought by Russian forces".

His visit involved laying wreaths at sites where various killings have taken place, including the city of Bucha, in tribute to the victims.

President Zelensky described his talks with the Taoiseach as "fruitful" and he thanked Ireland for providing shelter to thousands of Ukrainian refugees.

He added that he was "very grateful" that his guest travelled to Bucha before their meeting, saying the Taoiseach had now "seen with his own eyes" the consequences of the war.

Mr Zelensky later tweeted: "Although Ireland is a neutral country, this neutrality does not mean indifference, and this is very important. Thank you for all your support!"