Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s flight to New York hit by bird strike and forced to divert
“Aer Lingus flight EI107 operating from Dublin to New York JFK this afternoon was required to turn back when the aircraft experienced a bird strike shortly after take-off”
Aer Lingus have confirmed that a flight carrying Taoiseach Micheál Martin was forced to divert back to Dublin Airport this evening after a bird strike to an engine shortly after take-off.
The airline confirmed the EI107 operating from Dublin to New York’s JFK airport sustained the strike a few moments after take-off and was able to safely return to Dublin.
It said it would operate the flight later this evening with a replacement aircraft.
“Aer Lingus flight EI107 operating from Dublin to New York JFK this afternoon was required to turn back when the aircraft experienced a bird strike shortly after take-off.
Read more
"The aircraft landed safely at Dublin Airport and all customers and crew safely disembarked.
"We plan to operate the flight later this evening on a replacement aircraft. We apologise to customers impacted for the inconvenience," a spokesperson said.
Mr Martin and his delegation were on their way to meet US President Joe Biden at a UN General Assembly.
The flight took off at 5.18pm this evening and safely landed back at Dublin Airport.
Mr Martin is due in New York tomorrow where he will address the UN General Assembly.
The last time Mr Martin travelled to the US to meet Mr Biden in the White House, Mr Martin tested positive for Covid-19 and the meeting had to be held virtually.
Today's Headlines
Ramming incident | Garda in patrol car rammed in Cherry Orchard says it was ‘daunting to see baying mob’
Taoi-shock | Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s flight to New York hit by bird strike and forced to divert
Social media scare | Gardaí investigate online threat claims made against school in Drogheda, Co Louth
dodgy gear | Over five tons of counterfeit designer bags and clothes, €70K cash and cars seized in Spain
'Scared' | WHO’s Mike Ryan reveals he received ‘death threats’ during Covid pandemic
Crackdown | Armed patrols taking place in Cherry Orchard after garda car rammed in Dublin
Glend-ing a hand | Glenda Gilson reveals presenting Love Island would be her dream job
LATEST | Gerard Mackin: Kinahan cartel enforcer released on bail, plans to fight extradition
Round two | Conor McGregor set to fight Floyd Mayweather in 2023 rematch
Woman has lucky escape after PSNI car crashes into shopfront