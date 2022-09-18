Taoiseach Micheál Martin snubbed by Larry the cat at 10 Downing Street

The Taoiseach is currently in London with President Michael D. Higgins to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin tries to stroke Larry the cat as he leaves 10 Downing Street in London, following a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Liz Truss at . Picture date: Sunday September 18, 2022. — © PA

Micheál Martin failed to impress one of the guests at 10 Downing Street earlier today.

Mr Martin met with newly appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss on Sunday morning, where it is understood he offered condolences to the British people on the loss of their monarch during their 45-minute discussion.

He also came face to face with Number 10’s resident cat Larry and footage of the encounter shows the Taoiseach bending down to greet the feline on the steps.

However, Larry darts away from him, leaving the politician red-faced.

It’s not the first time an animal has shown a touch of discomfort around Mr Martin, as some may remember how President Michael D. Higgins’ dog Bród was “uncharacteristically frosty” towards him during a visit to Áras an Uachtaráin earlier this year.

Bród and younger pup Misneach, both Bernese Mountain dogs, met the Taoiseach in Phoenix Park back in February as he arrived to conduct official state business with the President.

Mr Martin shared some photos with the pups online as he crouched down to the pet them.

“Lovely greeting by Misneach and Bród when I visited @PresidentIRL at the Áras today for some judicial appointments,” he wrote at the time.

However, some followers pointed out that the dogs looked like they weren’t enjoying his company in the snaps, with one person writing: “First picture looks like the dog is rolling its eyes. Oddly a reflection of a large portion of the population.”

Another joked: “Dogs always know.”

“They look extremely cautious and rightly so,” a third chimed in.

And another added: “Even the dog is cautious of him....can ya blame him?”