Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he expects to see a united Ireland in his lifetime

“I believe that there will be a united Ireland in my lifetime.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar believes Ireland is on the path to unity and that he will see a united Ireland within his lifetime.

Mr Varadkar said on RTÉ news today that in a united Ireland there were going to be a million people who are British. He said the success of a country would be judged by how it treats its minorities.

“I believe we are on the path to unification. I believe that there will be a united Ireland in my lifetime,” he told listeners.

The Fine Gael politician also referenced the singing of certain songs and how that will be perceived as time moves forward.

“And in that united Ireland there is going to be a minority. Roughly a million people who are British,” he said.

“And you judge the success and the quality of a country by the way it treats its minorities and that’s something we are going to have to think about.

“Because what is a Republican balled a nice song to sing? Easy words to learn for some people. Can be deeply offensive to other people.”

Mr Varadkar used an example from across the water to emphasize his point.

“Bear in mind in the southern States for example, when people sing about the Confederacy and Robert E Lee, they think it’s an expression of their culture and so on, that’s what they say.

“But that is deeply offensive to the minority, the black community in America.

“If we are going to unite this country and unite the people of this country- a bit like Patrick Kielty says, we just need to think about our words and how the songs we sing, might be heard by other people,” the Taoiseach said.

Referencing the recent drama surrounding the Wolfe Tones at Electric Picnic, Varadkar said: “I probably have a more sanguine view of this than maybe other people.

"People like ballads and they like songs that they can sing along to, I think some people maybe read too much into the politics of this.”

Mr Varadkar also expressed confidence in the RTÉ Board after recent controversies.

"I have a lot of confidence in the new Director General. I think he has made a very good start in the past few months in very difficult circumstances," the Taoiseach added.

Mr Varadkar defended his Government’s record on housing, pushing back against the claim that “thousands” of families have been pushed into homelessness by the lifting of the eviction ban earlier this year.

“Thousands? No, I don’t think so,” he said, adding that homelessness “didn’t fall” when the eviction ban was in place and “deferred homelessness” was realised when it was lifted.

He called homelessness a “terrible thing” and “a real stain on our society", attributing one of the leading factors - “as big a factor as notices to quit” - to family breakdown in Ireland.

Mr Varadkar said it is “impossible to say” when the number of people homeless in the country will start to decrease.

The Taoiseach also addressed the use of tents in Stradbally – the site of Electric Picnic – to temporarily house refugees.

Mr Varadkar said he had the “pleasurable experience” of welcoming a Ukrainian refugee into his home earlier this year and encouraged other members of the public to do the same.

He said they stayed in his home “for nine months” and it was “a very positive experience.”

Mr Varadkar said it was an “enormous challenge” to accommodate the influx of refugees into Ireland and said tents will need to be used “from time to time.”

“We are confidence though that, certainly the ones in Stradbally, will only need to use them for a period of weeks,” he said.